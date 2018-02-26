An Oyo State High Court in Oyo has ordered the arrest of an Ibadan-based trader, Chief A. O. Owolabi, over the whereabouts of his grandson, Fawaz.

The order, made by Justice Iyabo Yerima, followed complaints by Fawaz’s mother, Omolara, that Owolabi had taken the boy into hiding.

The court had, in a judgment on January 15, 2018, dissolved the marriage between Omolara and Owolabi’s son, Babatunde, who is said to be living in England.

The judge, after dissolving the marriage, gave the custody of Fawaz, the only child in the marriage, to the mother, Omolara.

Omolara, however, claimed that as soon as the judgment was given, her ex-father-in-law, Owolabi, absconded with the child to deny her custody.

Fawaz was said to have lived with his grandfather, Owolabi, in the Bodija area of Ibadan for about five years since his parents had become estranged.

The court directed the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State to arrest Owolabi, who is said to be a dealer in roofing sheets and other building materials at his shop in the Samonda area of Ibadan.

Justice Yerima in a January 17, 2018 ruling, ordered that “the said Chief A. O. Owolabi be searched for anywhere he may be, arrested and brought before this court within seven days to show cause why he would not be charged with contempt of court and the boy, Fawaz Akorede Owolabi, to be produced by all means possible within the power of the police in this court as earlier ordered.”

Earlier, in her January 15 judgment, Justice Yerima had ordered that “the respondent’s (Babatunde’s) parents should hand over the said Fawaz to the petitioner (Omolara) immediately.”

She, however, made “an order granting access to the respondent (Babatunde) for visitation of the child, Fawaz, at times and venue to be agreed upon by the parties.”

The judge also made “an order for payment of Fawaz’s school fees and 50 per cent towards his welfare and maintenance until the attainment of the age of 18 years.”