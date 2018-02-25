Suspected Fulani herdsmen over the weekend allegedly ambushed and killed a 15-year-old boy identified as Mahmudu Audu at Guchidan village of Kupa district, Lokoja Local government area of Kogi State.

It was reliably gathered on Sunday from one Hon. Abubakar Mahmud that the herdsmen numbering three allegedly butchered and mutilated the young boy to death.

The source disclosed further that the boy alongside his elder brother, Mallam Abubakar Audu, had gone to his father’s farm with a motor bike to set “traps” for petty animals.

“They were ambushed by the Fulani herdsmen,” the source said.

“His brother reported the case to the community and when they got to the farm, they have already killed the boy and then set their motorcycle on fire and escaped from the scene,” he said.

After the incident the community members stormed the farm and arrested one of the suspects, Buba Arbo while two other suspects escaped.

The arrested suspect told the people that it was his father who asked them to kill the boy.

He also confessed at the Police station that they killed the boy for preventing their cows to graze in their farm land.

Mallam Mahmoud Abubakar told newsmen men that the Fulani herdsmen and their parents had been residing with the people of the community for a long time.

He noted that he wondered why the father asked his son to kill the boy.

Meanwhile, when our correspondent called on the Police Public Relations officer of Kogi State Police Command, Mr. William Ayah to confirmed the incident, he said he was yet to get any information about it from the DPO in Kupa under Lokoja Local Government.