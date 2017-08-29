The police on Tuesday arraigned a 25-year-old commercial driver, Busari Adeoye, in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged dangerous driving.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that Adeoye drove a commercial Toyota Sienna car with registration Ondo KTP 359 AA dangerously.

He said that the offence was committed on July 19 along Okitipupa-Igbokoda highway.

He added that the car hit a man called Bola Olawale from behind, which caused him severe injuries and had to be hospitalised.

- Advertisement -

Orogbemi said that the offence contravened Section 5 of Federal Highway Act, Cap F13, Vol.VI, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Adeoye, however, pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with a surety in like sum.

Ayeomoni said the surety must provide evidence of one year tax clearance and adjourned further hearing in the case until September 7.