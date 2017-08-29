Unknown gunmen terrorizing Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State axis of East West road have reportedly hijacked a commercial bus with over sixteen passengers on board, including the driver.

It was gathered that the armed men ambushed the commercial bus around Ndele axis of East West Road at about 9pm on Monday and abducted over sixteen passengers who boarded the vehicle from Rumuokoro to Ahoada Local Government Area.

One of the passengers, Bright Welekwe‎, who claimed to have escaped from the clutches of the kidnappers, said that the armed men forced them into a nearby bush, before five persons including himself managed to escape, remaining eleven persons.

Welekwe who confirmed that the incident took place few meters away from a police check point in the area also said that the armed hoodlums had gone far into the forest before security operatives arrived the scene of the incident.

“We were nineteen that boarded a bus from Rumuokoro going to Ahoada but when we got to Ndele three people dropped; after that, between the bush between Ndele and Elele Alimini, hoodlums ambushed us and tried to take us inside the bush; I and four other persons escaped before police personal arrived the scene.

“But I am sure they did not free the remaining people that night even with the help of soldiers; police officers carried five of us to a place where we saw another vehicle going to our destination”, he said.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said that the command was yet to be briefed.