A 48 year old man, Stephen Nnadigo, on Saturday night allegedly killed four of his children, sister in-law and then, himself, over his wife’s alleged infidelity.

The incident took place at Awada Obosi, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the deceased, before allegedly killing himself, had written a letter addressed to the Police claiming responsibility for his action.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Awala Division, Mr. Martin Mbajunwa, confirmed the letter.

It was learnt that the man had been undergoing mental treatment in a psychiatric hospital in the area, after his return from overseas some years back.

The eldest of his slain children was 14 years old, while the youngest of the four children (two boys, two girls) was two years old.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Nkeiruka Nwode, confirmed the incident.