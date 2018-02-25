Ibrahim Al-Amin Little, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano, has been reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen.

He was attacked on Saturday in Kidandan village, along Birnin Gwari road, in Kaduna state, while on his way back to Kano.

Little was taken to a hospital after the bandits opened fire on his car.

It was learnt that he will have to undergo a surgery to remove bullets in his chest and hand.

Little was a PDP gubernatorial aspirant in 2007, but lost to Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano governor, in the primary election.

He later defected to the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a party formed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2017, he rejoined PDP after spending years without actively participating in politics.