Troops of Nigerian Army on Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA while on patrol at Gidan Kiya village, Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State, have recovered locally made pistol with one live cartridge.

The troops also acting on a distress call immediately intervened in a violent clash between the hunters and herdsmen in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, For Director Army Public Relations, said the troops on patrol at Chegba village arrested a herdsman with a locally made bullet proof vest and a cutlass.

He said the herdsman has been handed over to the police for further action.

“The public especially the residents of the areas where Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA is taking place are advised to continue to cooperate with the troops by providing useful information and to report any suspected movement by individual or group to the military or law enforcement agencies in their area,” he said.