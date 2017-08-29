No fewer than four travellers were reportedly abducted by some gunmen on Monday on the Owo-Ikare Expressway, in the Ose/Oba area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the victims were travelling from Ikare, the headquarters of the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, to Akure when the hoodlums stopped their vehicle.

They reportedly dragged the passengers out of the vehicle and took four of them away.

A source said that the assailants shot one of the occupants of the vehicle who resisted the abduction.

The source said the incident happened on the same spot, where a traditional ruler, Oluyani of Iyani-Akoko, Oba Sunday Daodu, was kidnapped a few months ago.

“The kidnappers have contacted the families of the victims, demanding N1m ransom for each of the victims,” the source added.

The Oloba of Oba-Akoko, Oba Nurudeen Adegoroye, called for more police presence and establishment of another military checkpoint at black spots in Owo and Oba-Akoko.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

The police spokesman added that the command had commenced investigation into the case.

Joseph said, “Investigation has begun while policemen are already combing the whole area. The culprits will soon be apprehended.”