The Rivers State Police Command has offered a one million naira reward to anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the suspected ritual killer who escaped from police custody.

The state police commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, disclosed this while giving update on the ongoing efforts to rearrest the fleeing suspect.

Ifeanyichukwu Dike was earlier arrested for the alleged murder of an 8-year old girl for ritual purposes.

The police commissioner also added that the investigating police officer who was in charge of the case, sergeant John Bosko, has been dismissed from the force and is currently facing trial.

In a related development, CP Ahmed listed the arrest of 7 suspected kidnappers and 13 suspected armed robbers as some of the command’s achievements within the months of June and August 2017.