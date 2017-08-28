The Niger Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 60-year-old man, Mr Osita Konal, who allegedly raped a 10-year-old primary two pupil in Minna.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer, Mrs Comfort Olawumi, said in Minna on Monday that the suspect was in police custody for further investigation.

The incident occurred on Aug. 25, around Top Medical Road Tunga, where the suspect allegedly lured the victim with N200 inside his shop and had sex with her.

It was gathered that luck, however, ran out of the suspect when he was caught in the act by mobs.

He escaped being lynched as it took combined efforts from men of the police and officials from the state Child Right Protect Agency to rescued him.

The victim, a resident of Behind Bahago Plaza, said that the suspect had sex five different times with her while hawking fish in the area.

According to the victim, the suspect usually lures her inside his shop each time she passes the area hawking fish.

“He will call me inside his shop pretending that he wanted to buy fish, but he will not buy, rather he will remove his penis and ask me to bend down and he will have sex with me while standing.

“After the act, he will give me N200 and warned me not to tell anyone or else he will beat me.

“The fifth time he had sex with me, he refused to give me the N200 and told me to come back later for the money. It was when I came back for the money that he locked his shop and was talking to me through the window.

“Then the people around there saw me and asked me what the problem was, I told them and they forced him out and started beating him,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Mairam Kolo, Director-General of the state Child Right Protection Agency, said that the victim was undergoing medical care against any form of disease.

She added that the agency would ensure justice for the victim and see to it that the perpetrator was punished in accordance with the law.

Kolo gave assurance that the agency would empower parents of the victim to enable them cater for their children and warned parents against sending their children to hawk for means of livelihood.