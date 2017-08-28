The Rivers State Police Command, Monday paraded one Roland Peter, a member of a notorious gang that kidnapped one pastor Samuel Okpara from Edoha, Ahoada West Local Government of Rivers State.

The suspects, according to the police, killed, beheaded and used the liver and intestine of their victim for pepper soup and plantain portage and were arrested preparing their meal.

Briefing newsmen Monday while parading the suspects which included other 25 suspects, the Rivers state Commissioner of police, Ahmed Zaki, also announced a reward of N1-million for information that would lead to the re-arrest of the escapee suspected ritual murderer, Ifeanyichukwu Dike, who escaped from police custody over a week ago.

The CP said Roland Peter was alleged to be in possession of the gang’s riffles adding that the group was led by one Jusus whose surname is unknown but popularly known as High Tension and hails from Abarikpo in Ahoada east Local Government Area. He said the suspect was already helping the police in her investigation.

Zaki stated; “furthermore, operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS in a covert operation arrested a four-man gang, Tony Victory, Patrick Job, Ndubisi Uduji and Uchenna Okoro who robbed a Bank Manager of an Old Generation.”

He said investigation revealed that they connived with her gateman and two of her drivers and snatched her Toyota Corolla, which was recovered from them in Lagos and is in custody of SARS with investigation still ongoing.

“SARS operatives also arrested Belema Oriasi, Michael Eboh, and Godspower Israel who are said to be the gang operating along Ada George Road. The SARS arrested Rabiu Mohammed, Smart Moses, Answer Eze, Friday Ichendu and Anthony Horsfall. They are said to be the criminal gang operating along the East West Road. They are helping the police and will be charged to court as soon as investigation concluded”, the Rivers State police boss stated.

He said that the arrests were pursuant to his four-point objectives of; “total war against crime and criminality; zero tolerance for corruption; policing with international best practices and community partnership in combating crime.”

Zaki however regretted the escape of Ifeanyichukwu Dike, suspected ritual murderer from an IPO in the course of statement taking saying the incident has not only left a sour taste in the mouth of the police command but also created a dent in his avowed fight against crime and criminality.