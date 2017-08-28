A 28-year-old suspected Badoo cult member, Ahmed Adeleke, who allegedly attempted to kill a teenage girl with a grindstone like object in an Ikorodu church, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, attempted murder and belonging to a cult.

Adeleke, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 5 at No. 7, Kayode Olaniyan St., Igbo-Agbowa, Ikorodu.

She said the accused attempted to kill Precious Olaniyan, 17, while she was asleep inside a Cherubim and Seraphim Church after a vigil.

- Advertisement -

The accused was caught by some vigilant church members while trying to use a grinding stone to hit the girl on the head, she alleged.

The offences contravened Sections 42(i), (iii) and 230 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 230 prescribes life imprisonment for attempted murder.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias admit the accused to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must provide evidence of tax payment to the state government.

Further hearing has been fixed for Sept. 19.