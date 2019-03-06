



The Anambra State police command has apprehended 88 persons suspected to be cultists ahead of Saturday’s House of Assembly elections.

The suspects were arrested at different locations in the state by the Command’s Special Anti-Cultism Unit.

The new police commissioner, Rabiu Ladodo, while briefing reporters Wednesday ahead of the elections said the raids were still ongoing.

He said out of the 88 suspects arrested, 31 were screened out, 27 charged to court and 30 others were under investigation.

Some exhibits according to Ladodo were recovered from them, one Double Barrel gun 14 Live Cartridges, Dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa Substance suspected to be Cocaine concealed inside a phone.

Others were two Axes, One Dagger, One Machete, Foil and Razor Blade.

Meanwhile, he said the 4, 608 polling units would be effectively covered by the Command and other sister security agencies in the State during the election.

Also, he said adequate deployments had been made at INEC, Registration Centres and CBN to secure election materials, facilities and INEC staff.

He said the Command would also enforce to the later, the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) directives on banning of unauthorized use of unmarked or covered vehicle number plates.

According to him, “meanwhile, I want to on behalf of other heads of sister security agencies assure you that Anambra State will continue to remain the safest State through your relentless cooperation and supports”

“Let me also use this medium to warn mischief makers, ballot box snatchers and their sponsors, political thugs etc; to have a rethink and desist from their criminal intention forthwith, as the Command is prepared for them”

“Anyone apprehended would be dealt with in accordance with the law, no matter how highly placed they are”

“Finally, I want to crave the indulgence of the good people of Anambra State to come out en-masse and exercise their franchise on the 09/03/2019 without any hindrance as the law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to ensure their safety and security before, during and after the election. Also the Command urges the public to report any suspicious persons,” Ladodo said.