A housewife, Sadiya Musa, on Monday, approached a Sharia Court in Minna for the dissolution of her marriage to her husband, having fallen out of love with him.

Sadiya told the court that she had fallen out of love with her heartthrob, Abdullahi Ibrahim, and would want the marriage dissolved.

“I don’t love and cherish my husband anymore. That is why I want dissolution and I don’t have anything else to add,” she said.

However, Abdullahi pleaded with the court not to divorce the marriage, saying that he was still in love with her and he would try to change and bring her back home.

The judge, Ahmed Bima, said he would give the couple some time to resolve their differences and get back together again.

Bima adjourned the case to Sept. 11 for further mention.