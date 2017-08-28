A 22-year-old man, Lawrence Uche, who allegedly defiled a five-year-old girl by inserting one of his fingers into her vagina, was on Tuesday charged before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

‎Lawrence, who resides at No. 7, Aina St., Johnson Bus Stop, Ijeshatedo area of Lagos State, is facing a charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 11 at his residence.‎

‎She said that the accused lured the girl into his apartment and inserted one of his fingers into her private part.‎

“He was caught by some neighbours who handed him over to the police,’’ he said.

Osayande said the offence contravened Section 135(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

‎The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should be gainfully employed and they should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.‎

‎Nwachukwu said the case file should be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for mention.