The Abia State Police Command has issued a stern warning to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the establishment of an illegal security outfit in the state.

The state commissioner of police, Adeleye Oyebade, who gave the warning while parading some arrested crime suspects in the state, was reacting to internet pictures showing some youths suspected to be IPOB members.

The commissioner of police who stated that there cannot be a republic within a republic reiterated his command’s determination at ensuring a crime free society

In a swift reaction, the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, insisted that the group set up the Biafran security service, BSS, to ensure the safety of the people residing in the area.

The Biafran security service, also known as Biafran secret police, is currently being investigated by the police.