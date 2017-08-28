A 56-year-old woman, Blessing Oyetu, was on Monday arraigned in an Ota Magistrate’s Court in Ogun, for alleged threatening a neighbour’s life with a cutlass.

Oyetu, who lives at No. 16, Fatade Street, Akeja, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and threatening of life.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 19 at about 5.00 p. m. in Akeja, Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, by using a cutlass to threaten one Bode Olabisi and forcefully entering the complainant’s compound to make trouble.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 80 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S.O. Banwo, granted her bail in the sum of N150, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and swear to an affidavit of means of livelihood.

He also ordered that the sureties should submit four recent passport photographs to the court and show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned till October 10 for hearing.