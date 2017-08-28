The Osun State Government says it has concluded plans to provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-Kabir holiday, Mr Ismaila Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, has said.

Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Co-operatives, Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, made this known in a statement on Monday in Osogbo.

He said the gesture was in furtherance of Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

According to Jayeoba-Alagbada, the free train is expected to move from Lagos to Osogbo twice but will operate only one trip for the post-sallah return journey.

The commissioner explained that the first free train would move from Lagos on Wednesday Aug. 30 at 10.a.m. from the Iddo Terminus to Osogbo.

Jayeoba-Alagbada also said the second free train would leave Iddo Terminus, Lagos on Thursday, Aug. 31 to Osogbo by 10a.m.

- Advertisement -

He further said that after the holiday, the train would leave Osogbo on a single trip to Lagos on Sunday Sept. 3 by 10. a.m.

“This we have concluded as the plan for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival,” the commissioner said.

Jayeoba-Alagbada said the free train provided by the government would give Osun indigenes the opportunities to return home to savour the joy of the festival with their relatives.

“This is one of the social protection projects of the Aregbesola administration; we commenced this offer more than six years ago and have not looked back.

“Even in the face of harsh financial constraints, we have strived to keep this offer going.

“It has offered great opportunities for our people and helped their finances as well,” Jayeoba-Alagbada said.’’