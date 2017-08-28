Shells from a cannon shot during a traditional ceremony at the weekend have reportedly killed a 26-year-old pregnant woman at Ujevwu community, in Udu Local Council of Delta State.

According to community sources, the deceased, identified as Mrs. Ese Edewor, was taking her bath in a makeshift bathroom outside her apartment when the incident occurred on Saturday evening. The celebration was suspended following the death of the woman.

The deceased, a mother of two, was expecting her third child when the shrapnels from a traditional cannon pierced her stomach killing her on the spot before medical assistance could be rendered.

It was gathered that the cannon was fired as part of activities marking the 11th memorial anniversary of a prominent community leader, late Chief Richard Kenairu Alerebo, which was expected to climax yesterday.

Narrating details of the incident to newsmen, a neighbour to the deceased, who pleaded for anonymity, said: “The late Ese was having her bath when shells from traditional cannon was fired around our neighborhood to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the demise of a chief in the community. Another woman who was waiting in line to take her bath after Ese survived the incident.”

A Police source at the Ovwian Police Division in Udu confirmed the incident, saying one of the children of late Kenairu Alerebo, identified as Obruche Kenairu, has been arrested.

Meanwhile, elders of Okpai community in Ndokwa East Local Council of the state, host community to Agip Oil company, have slammed a N50 million fine on the oil firm for allegedly killing their ancestral crocodile during its operations in the area.

It was gathered that the crocodile serves as the community’s ancestral deity and the N50 million would be used to cleanse the land of the consequences of the desecration.

An elder statesman in the community, Chief Okolie Enebeli, yesterday disclosed that the community has demanded that for the company to continue its operations, the crocodile must first be buried with necessary rituals.

He said: “We have kept the crocodile in the mortuary until Agip pays the fine for the rituals.”

Although, series of negotiations have been ongoing since last Thursday when the incident occurred, officials of Agip who did not want their names in the print, denied the allegation, saying during their operations, several animals would normally be displaced.

“We did not bargain for any animal with the people of Okpai. We had an understanding with them and we have not violated any of their rules, the purported N50 million fine is not known to us.”