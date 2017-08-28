A car wash attendant, Sam Ogechi, has said he stole a Toyota Venza SUV belonging to his boss to raise money for his university education.

The suspect, who was tracked to Ohafia, Abia State, where he fled to with the vehicle, explained that he planned to sell the SUV for N1.5m.

Ogechi was employed on August 3, 2017, but he fled with the vehicle 48 hours later. He parked it at the Games Village, Umuahia.

The former construction worker was apprehended by operatives of the FCT Police Command Anti-car Theft Unit.

The 28-year-old explained that he borrowed N80,000 from a friend to repaint the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

He said, “I convinced one of my friends, Umeh, to lend me N80,000. I gave the painter N50,000, and used the balance to fuel the vehicle and sort out some expenses. I wanted to sell the SUV to raise money for my education.”

Detectives said the car owner had asked Ogechi to wash it, but he requested the key to warm up the engine.

“When the woman asked if he knew how to drive, he said no. No sooner did she she step out of her shop than Ogechi disappeared with the SUV. We began to track him. We later arrested him in Ohafia, using a female bait,” a detective said.