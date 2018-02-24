The Nigeria Police Force denied arresting any parent of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls for vandalising the convoy of the governor.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said, “No, the police did not arrest anybody. It is not true. I have spoken with the Commissioner of Police and he confirmed nothing like that happened.”

Meanwhile, the Media Aide to the governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, could not be reached on Friday for comment. A text message also sent to his line had yet to be replied to as of press time.