<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An octogenarian lost his life during the weekend while separating two young men involved in a physical combat.

The incident, which has been described as tragic and sorrowful, occurred at Oge Quarters in Oke-Agbe, the headquarters of Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that 86-year-old Pa Umoru Samuel died while mediating in the scuffle between the duo of Leye Akinyemi and Damilola Ijebo at the deceased house.

According to an eyewitness, the elderly man, who was just recuperating from an undisclosed illness, was mistakenly pushed by the suspects, after which he slumped and died.

“Pa Umoru came to separate the two boys, who were fighting. But one of them mistakenly pushed him and he fell down and became unconscious.

“Immediately, he was rushed to the Ondo State Specialists’ Hospital Ikare-Akoko but he died before getting to the hospital.”

The two men have, however, been arrested by men of the state police command over the circumstances that led to the death of the octogenarian.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ondo Command, Femi Joseph, said the suspects are now in police custody.