The Police Command in Adamawa said it had arrested 86 suspected kidnappers and 65 “township gang members`’ popularly known as “Shila Boys” terrorizing residents of Yola.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Audu Madaki, stated this on Wednesday in Yola while addressing newsmen.

He said that the arrest of the suspects resulted from the renewed onslaught on criminals across the state under “Operation Puff Adder’’ initiated by the Inspector-General of the Police.

Madaki said that the arrests were made in operations in Yola North, Gombi, Fufore, Shelleng and Song Local Government Areas.

He said that five AK 47 Rifles, 75 rounds of live ammunition, 18 cartridges, 10 cutlasses, 18 knives, 80 rounds of hemp, charms and assorted hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

“All suspects confessed to have committed the alleged offences and will be charged to court after investigation.

“They will be charge for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping,” he said.

Madaki reiterated the commitment of the command to deal with criminals in the state and called for public support, particularly in providing useful information.