The Lagos State Government has warned traders in the state to desist from dumping refuse in unauthorised places in the market and streets, vowing to sanction defaulters.

The government reiterated its commitment to a clean and safe markets across the state and urged traders to sell their wares in their stalls and desist from street trading.

Speaking while meeting with traders at the commencement of the sensitization tour of all major markets in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs across the state, Muslim Folami, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs said keeping Lagos clean was the goal of the government.

The team visited four markets, first point of call was Oyingbo Ultra-modern Market, Sabo market in Yaba LCDA, Alade market, Shomolu and Adaranijo market, Bariga in LCDA .

He said it was disheartening to note that despite provision of modern markets, traders still choose to sell on the streets and refused to take possession of the stalls and kee-klamps allocated to them.

Folami appealed to the traders to occupy their stalls in the market within one month or forfeit such stall, while highlighting the dangers in street trading as this could cause traffic gridlock and road accidents.

While assuring them that government would review the current price of the stalls to make it more affordable and “for you to desist from street trading.”

He further advised them on the proper disposal and evacuation of refuse from the markets, medians and walkways in the markets, as indiscriminate dumping of refuse did not portray the true image of Lagos not only as a mega city but a Smart city.

“It is of a great concern that despite the provision of infrastructure such as parking lot, generating set, good water sanitation, electricity and security in the ultra modern Oyingbo market.

“It is worrisome that people still choose to trade on the street. We are not happy about it. Our roads are not meant for trading,” he stated.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Communities and Communications, Akeem Sulaimon, said government remained committed to delivering the dividend of democracy.

He urged them to cooperate with the new Cleaner Lagos Initiative as this would make the State cleaner, safe and economically viable and sought for their implementation of plans and programmes.

Executive Chairman, Mainland Local Government, Mrs. Rashidat Essien thanked the State Government for the completed and ongoing infrastructural projects across the state, noting that the traders would embrace government directive of taken possession of their stalls.

Also, the Executive Chairman, Shomolu Local Government, Mr. Abdul-Ahmed Salawu assured government of total compliance to cleanliness in markets environments, as well as other public places within the Local Government.

“We have embarked on the cleaning exercise of our Local Government and embraced Cleaner Lagos initiative. I also want to assure you that street trading will not be allowed in Somolu,” he said.