An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded 36-year-old policeman Ismaila Aladuge in custody for the alleged murder of Daniel Dukur, a Naval officer.

Aladuge, who appeared on a charge for murder, is to remain behind bars pending the outcome of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Chinalu Uwadione, the Prosecutor, told the court that the offence was committed on July 17, at No. 11, Idowu Martins St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the accused had accidentally shot dead Dukur, 34, on his abdomen with his service riffle while trying to disperse a mob.

The offences, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, adjourned proceedings until March 30, pending the legal advice.