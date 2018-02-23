Operatives of the Nigeria Police attached to B’Division, Warri, Delta State, have arrested two robbery suspects with a tricycle, a gun and an army polo shirt.

The suspects, who were allegedly specialized in snatching tricycles at gunpoint after displaying an army uniform before their victims, were identified as Ogaga Ebulechi from Uwuamughe, Agbarho and Sunny Ajayi.

It was gathered that the duo boarded a tricycle on Wednesday from Uwuamughe, headquarters of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and led the rider to a quiet street inside Warri.

There, the duo snatched the tricycle from its owner after pointing a gun at him and showing him an army polo.

Ogaga, who’s a professional driver and Ajayi then took the tricycle to Uwuamughe and from there to Ughelli before heading back to Uwuamughe unknown to them that the tricycle had an anti-theft tracker.

A source said that police operatives from B’Division got a wind of the stolen tricycle from the manager of Wetland Micro Finance which gave out loan for the purchase of the tricycle.

The female bank manager, who did not respond to calls from newsmen when contacted on phone, was said to have been contacted by the client after the tricycle was snatched.

The suspects, Ogaga and Ajayi, in their confessions, did not contradict each other on their involvement and how they carried out the criminal act

Meanwhile, It was gathered that authorities of the Nigerian Police at Zone B in Benin City have directly petitioned B’Division to transfer the case to them.

As a result, tongues are now wagging over suspicion that the robbery suspects, whose godfathers must have petitioned the zone in Benin, might be left off the hook.

Although the police authorities at B’Division, Warri declined to comment on the issue, it was gathered that the Delta Police Command in Asaba, which has received signals on the case, has yet to act on the case before the intervention of the zonal headquarters in Benin.

However, the police public relations officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, Andrew Aniamaka, said on the phone that the zone nay the Force Headquarters in Abuja could request a case if it is interested in it and therefore should not be taken as a breach of reportorial orderliness.

“If the zone is interested in a case and it wants to investigate it, don’t forget the zone is higher than the command let alone a division.

“It’s an administrative issue. Abuja can even call for a case,” he noted.

Aniamaka, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), while speaking on the robbery suspects, said: “I’m not aware of the case. If the zone has an interest in it, there’s no problem.”