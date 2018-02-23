A 43-year-old banker, Emmanuel Isah, who allegedly forged a customer’s signature and pilfered his N1.6m, on Friday appeared before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court in the Federal Capital Territory.

Isah is facing two counts of forgery and theft.

The accused, staff member of E-Barc’s Microfinance Bank, Utako, Abuja, allegedly forged the signature of the complainant, Mr. Godwin Ede, on December 28, 2017, to commit the offences.

According to Police Prosecutor Joshua Ayanna, the accused withdrew N1.6m belonging to the bank’s customer and converted the money to his own.

The offences contravened sections 287 and 364 of the Penal Code.

Isah, however, pleaded his innocence.

Ruling on the oral bail application of the accused, Magistrate Raphael Egbe granted him bail in the sum of N500,000, with a surety in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for March 28.