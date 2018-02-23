The police on Friday docked a 39-year-old security guard, Sanya Olayemi, over alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Olayemi, who resides at 10, Olagoke St., Ikola, Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is facing two-count charge of sexual assault and rape.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in December 2017 at Ipaja area of Lagos.

Ogu said the defendant raped the girl when her mother sent her on an errand to buy a gallon of kerosene.

He added that Olayemi allegedly dragged the girl to a nearby bush and raped her and warned her not to tell anyone or she would die.

The prosecutor said “the girl, however, confessed after her mother observed that there was a change in her character.

“She told her mother that the man forcefully had canal knowledge of her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.”

Ogu said the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested for questioning, adding that the offences contravened sections 261 and 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and the Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 12 for mention.