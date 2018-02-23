Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, have intercepted two trucks laden with 85,000 litres of petrol while trying to divert the product.

The NSCDC Commandant, Mr Aliyu Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said already four suspects had been apprehended in connection with the illegal act.

According to him, one of the trucks which is supposed to discharge the product at Maigatari town in Jigawa, has been intercepted on Zaria Road.

He said the other truck, which was supposed to take the product to a filling station at Mariri on Maiduguri Road, was however, discovered at Dawanau on Katsina Road.

“These are some of the successes recorded by the NSCDC Command in line with its mandate.

“The command will continue to discharge its responsibilities in order to ensure that perpetrators of this unpatriotic act are arrested and brought to book,” he said.

Mohammed said the two trucks would be escorted to their original destinations to discharge the commodity and be sold to public at the approved price of N145 per litre.

He said as soon as investigation was completed, the four suspects would be charged to court for appropriate prosecution.

He, however, warned fuel marketers to desist from diversion of the product and have the fear of Allah as they would have to account for their own deeds in the hereafter.

Black marketers in Kano state have continued to make brisk business due to the lingering petrol scarcity.