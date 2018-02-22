The Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps have arrested six suspected cultists and rescued four rape victims from their hideout in Lagos Island.

LNSC Chairman, Israel Ajao, told newsmen in Lagos on Thursday that the suspected cultists were students and ex-students of King Ado Senior High School, Lagos Island.

Ajao, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, said the suspects usually tricked or forced their victims to a hideout where they were gang-raped.

“Three rape victims were rescued from the hoodlums, one of whom had been abducted for four days.

“Following report by a parent, the hoodlums were traced to a location where six suspects were arrested.

“The victims will be taken for medical attention and the suspects will be handed over to the police for further investigation,” Ajao said.

He advised parents to be involved in the daily activities of their children, adding that the LNSC would extend its campaign against cultism to all schools in the state.

One of the victims told the News Agency of Nigeria that the gang leader lured her out of her school to the hideout, where she was gang-raped.

“He usually came to my school in a tricycle and threatened me to follow him to an undisclosed location.

“He and three of his friends asked me to kneel down naked while they blindfold me, sprinkled something on my body and put alligator pepper in my mouth.

“After saying some incantation that I didn’t understand, they took turns in having sex with me,” she said.

The victim said the suspects threatened to kill her if she disclosed her ordeal to anyone.

The suspects, however, denied raping the girls.

“She and her friends usually came to us and requested to join our group, which is ‘Supreme Boys Nation’ and we gave her a form to fill, which she has not returned.

“The last time we had sex, she willingly came to my house in the afternoon and left immediately after. I never raped any of them,” said the gang leader.