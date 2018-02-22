The Police Command in Kano State on Thursday destroyed fake and substandard liquid dettol worth N17 million at Kalibawa in Danbatta Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Magaji Majiya, told journalists shortly after the exercise, that the destruction of the product was on the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

“The Police arrested 1, 296 cartons of fake dettol and was intercepted at Abubakar Rimi Market, Sabon Gari, Kano in November 2015.

”The three suspects who are all traders of Sabon Gari Market were convicted, “he said.

He said that the dettol was smuggled from Pakistan into Kano, adding that Reckitt Benckiser, producer of the product, said the product in question was not theirs.

Earlier, the company Area Sale Manager, Mr Yakubu Joel, called on the general public not to buy any dettol liquid in bottle and without NAFDAC number..

In a related development, the command also destroyed 13 bags and 97 parcel of cannabis Sativa worth N6.5 million confiscated from January to date.

Majiya assured that the Police would continue to rid Kano of drug peddlers.

He called on drug addicts and dealers in the state to engage on legitimate businesses or face the wrath of the law.

The spokesman said that the command also arrested 16 suspects from various hideouts for drug abuse.