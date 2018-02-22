Lagos High Court has sentenced a 27-year old security guard to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a five-year old girl.

The guard, Daniel Peter, who lives at Pleasure area, around Lagos-Abeokuta Road, Lagos was arraigned by the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, Lagos State Ministry of Justice on 21 July, 2011 on a one count charge of defilement.

Delivering judgement on the matter, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, of the convicted the defendant on a single count charge of defilement contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

According to the first prosecution witness presented before the Court, Inspector Enobang Ekareine, serving at the Juvenile Welfare Section, Oke-Odo Police Station, while giving account of investigation of the incident, the offence was committed by the defendant when he gained unlawful access to the home of the victim in the absence of her aunt and took advantage of the situation to carry out the crime.

The defendant had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him, but later confessed to the crime in the face of overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution, which included documented statement of a medical doctor who also, as a State witness, was led in evidence during the trial.

The final written addresses of the prosecution and defence were adopted on the 13th November 2017 before the court judgment of this week.