Pastor Festus Oladoyin of Blessings of Christ Church, Tanke, Ilorin, on Thursday advised girls to dress decently, to reduce the incidence of rape in the country.

Oladoyin, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, said that indecent dressing had become a norm among many Nigerian girls, thus making them victims of rape.

According to him, many of these girls dress immorally, leading to being raped by some desperate men.

“Girls now dress half-naked going around the town. They expose every part of their body to the public, not minding their actions.

“These girls now deliberately wear transparent clothes to public gathering without shame. Same applies to many Nigerian tertiary institutions’ campuses, where ladies flaunt everything to attract men.

“That is why rape cases are on the increase. I don’t mean all rape cases are caused by indecent dressing, but 70 per cent occurs as a result of indecent dressing.

“Girls must learn to dress decently by not exposing all their body to the public. Be morally disciplined and appear decently wherever you find yourself,” he said.

The cleric, however, called on parents to train their children on how to dress decently and look at them before leaving their homes.

Oladoyin urged the media and religious leaders to continue to campaign and preach against this development in the society.