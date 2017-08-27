Police in Enugu State have warned drivers and passengers against collecting edibles from strangers who used drugs on people and dispossessed them of their belongings.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, gave the warning in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

“The command is reminding members of the public particularly passengers and drivers of taxi cabs and tricycles on the need to be security conscious by being wary about the antics of mischief-makers who allegedly hide under the guise of passengers to wreak havoc on taxi cab and tricycle operators.

“These mischief-makers wreck this havoc on them by drugging fruit juice, satchet water, soft drinks and Suya (meat), which they give to the driver or co-passengers as a means of expression of kindness with a view to making the driver and co-passengers weak and unconscious.

“Thereby paving way for the passenger (mischief-maker) to run away with the taxi cab or Keke Napep or belongings of a co-passengers,’’ Amaraizu said.

He further disclosed that the mischief-makers were also acting as chartered passenger(s) to tricycle and taxi cabs, while tricking their unsuspecting operator to either a hotel, supermarket or a drinking joint as if they were going to meet with someone on an appointment.

“But will have to order for drinks or Suya (meat) including water for the operator to enable him finish discussions with whom he has come to see at the spot.

“The unsuspecting victim most times relaxes and consumes those items and after a while becomes weak gradually as they leave the place and later become unconscious.

“The mischief-maker, at that juncture, takes the victim off and runs away with the car or the tricycle,’’ he said.

The police spokesman, said the command, therefore, advised members of the public to be wary of this development and to be guided accordingly to avoid falling victims of the mischief-makers.

“The state police command working in partnership with sister security agencies and stakeholders, has put necessary security measures in place to fish out those in this habit and bring them to book,’’ he said.