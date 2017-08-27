Detectives from the Ondo State Police Command on Sunday, said three suspected kidnappers have been arrested said in connection with the alleged kidnapped and killing of two female students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, for ritual purpose.

Two students of the institution, Miss Oladepo Blessing and Oluwasemilore Mary had earlier been declared missing while the police in the state were investigating the where about of the two students.

However the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Femi Joseph disclosed that the arrest of a robbery suspect in Ondo on Friday led to the discovery of the remains of the missing students.

According to him, the robbery suspects also confessed to have participated in the kidnap and killing of the girls for ritual saying his confession led to the arrest of two other suspects who participated in the killing.

According to the PPRO, the names of the suspects included: John Adenikiri also known as Emir, Fisayo Fasanu a.k.a Abore and Alfa Abdurafiu, a herbalist.

The Police image maker explained that Adenikiri and Fasanu confessed that they sold the mutilated body of the victims to Abdurafiu who finally used them for ritual, disclosing that Adenikiri and Fasanu were arrested in Ondo town while Abdurafi was arrested in Ore, Odigbo Local government area of the state.

Joseph said, “We have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap and killing of the victims for money ritual. One of the suspects was arrested during a robbery operation on Friday. After his arrest, he assisted us in arresting other suspects.

“After series of interrogation, the suspects confessed to mutilating the body of the victim for ritual purposes and they took us to where they buried one of the victims, on getting there we found the body already decomposing.”

Joseph however explained that the command was yet to confirm the identity of the decomposed victim but he declared that the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

He said further “the parents of the victims may be invited for the identification and forensic expert may also be needed to identify which of the victims was found,” Joseph stated.

Speaking on the development, the Public Relations Officer of the ACE, Mrs Seto Olatuyi urged the police to do proper investigation on the matter saying the suspects if found guilty should face the wrath of the law.