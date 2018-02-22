The Kano State Police Command have arrested 16 suspected armed robbers and miscreants popularly known as “Yan Daba” within the metropolis in the past one month.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, stated this while presenting the suspects before journalist in Kano on Wednesday.

He said among the suspects included two kidnapers who were arrested at Chiranchi Gabas Dorayi Quarters, Kano.

He said the two kidnap suspects criminally conspired and kidnapped a four-year-old boy and demanded a ransom of N2 million from his father with a threat to kill the abducted boy.

He said the coordinated efforts of Police detectives led to the rescue of the victim without paying ransom while the two suspects were arrested.

Majiya said during the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime in addition to two other kidnap of children in their neighbourhood.

He said items recovered from the suspects in the past one month included four locally made guns, one cartridges, seven Cutlasses, seven knives and one club, a jumper, two trousers and N20, 000 cash.

He said other items recovered are one scissors, one iron cutter, three sticks, two wax materials, one hacking cable, one screw, two laptops, two Computer disks and two mobile phones.

He said the crime situation in the state had reduced due to proactive measures put in place by the Command and good attitude of the people in the state towards volunteering timely Information on criminals.

Majiya assured residents of the state that the Command would continue to pursue criminals with a view to arresting them for prosecution.