A 32-year-old ex-banker, Isaac Ajagbe, who allegedly stole N5.8 million from his employer, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), was docked before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan.

Ajagbe, who lives in Christopher Street in Ologuneru area of Ibadan, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lekan Adegbite, told the court that Ajagbe, a former employee of GTB, Bodija Branch, Ibadan, allegedly conspired with one other now at large to commit the offence.

“Ajagbe allegedly stole N5.8 million from his employer, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), between September 2016 and Feb.16, 2017 at Bodija Branch, Ibadan,’’ he said.

Adegbite said that the offence contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Omolodun Aina, the counsel to the accused, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Omotosho, admitted the accused to N2 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

Omotosho said that the sureties should be responsible and reliable.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the accused, while the other should be a public officer of not less than Grade Level 10.

She adjourned the case until April 10 for hearing.