Motorists along Katsina/Jibia road, on Saturday night, received free fuel at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation mega filling station located along the road from armed robbers who stormed the station and later cart away the day’s sales from the station.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred about 8 p.m.

The witnesses said innocent motorists who had wanted to buy fuel had driven into the hands of the armed robbers who stormed the station, posing as security agents.

- Advertisement -

After dispossessing the station attendants of the daily sales, they reportedly took over the sale of the fuel and dispensed fuel to the bewildered motorists without harming them.

The witnesses could not, however, give the exact number of the armed robbers or the type of uniforms they were putting on, but they insisted that the operation lasted ‘’few minutes’’.

Katsina Police command spokesman, Dsp Gambo Isa, could not be reached for comments by press time.