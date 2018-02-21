A 36-year-old man, Abdulsalam Adinoyi, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged murder of a police sergeant, Gana Jiya.

Adinoyi, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of murder, terrorism and armed robbery.

The Prosecutor Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on or about Feb. 2, at about 11.00 p.m. at Oye Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the accused confessed that he had killed a lot of people and that he was a member of the Boko Haram sect in Kogi State.‎

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 11 and 12 Criminal Law of the Federation.‎‎

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Ayorinde Busuyi, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, refused the bail application.

Afeniforo ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and the case file be sent to the office of the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until March 26, for mention