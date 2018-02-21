The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, said on Wednesday that it rescued 139 victims from human traffickers in 2017.

Mr Foluso Akintola, Assistant Comptroller, Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit, made this known to newsmen in Ibadan.

Akintola said that 128 of the victims had been reunited with their families, adding that most of the children were those of the less privileged.

He said that two suspected traffickers were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The assistant comptroller said that the unit was able to repatriate six victims while some other cases were either pending or under investigation.

Akintola noted that the statistics of human trafficking and child labour in the state for 2017 was lower than that of 2016.

He attributed the reduction in figure to the resolve of the officers and men of the command to combat the menace in the state.

He said that regular sensitisation would help in reducing the crime in the state.