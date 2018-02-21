The police in Sango-Ota in Ogun on Wednesday arraigned eight people before an Ota Magistrates’ Court for allegedly belonging to Eiye Confraternity, a secret cult.

The accused people are Akinbami Adura, 20, Oluwatobi Adebayo, 22, Nasif Arewa, 19, Sulaimon Aliu, 17, Dare Lawal, 20, Mutiu Lamidi, 22, Lawal Ibrahim, 17, and Emmanuel Adedeji, 19.

The accused people, whose addresses are not known, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawfully belonging to a secret cult.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused people and others still at large conspired to belong to an unlawful society called Eiye Confraternity.

According to Gbesi, the accused men committed the offences on Feb. 2 at about 7.00 p.m. at Ajibawo community in Ota.

He said the offence contravened Section 3 and Section 5 of the Secret Cult (Prohibition and Special Provision) Act Laws of Ogun State, 1999.

The accused people, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S.O. Banwo, granted them bail in the sum of N250, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Banwo directed that one of the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, while the other should be owner of a developed landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned until March 6 for definite hearing.