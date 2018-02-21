Two men, Sunday Adeyemi, 20, auto mechanic and Michael Jonathan, 18, furniture maker, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly gang-raping a teenage girl.

The accused who reside in Ogba, a suburb of Lagos, are being tried for conspiracy, sexual assault and rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 2 at Ologun Street, Oke Ira, Ogba.

Ogu said that the complainant, aged 14, accompanied her friend to a bakery at 9:00pm and on getting there, her friend entered the house to buy bread.

“The complainant was outside waiting for her friend when the accused and one other at large, dragged her to a nearby uncompleted building.

“They covered her mouth so that her screaming won’t be loud, tore her clothes and took turn on her,” he said.

He said when the complainant’s friend came out of the house and did not see the friend she thought she had gone home.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant’s friend got home, she was surprised that the complainant has not gotten home.

“It was then that the girl’s mother shouted for help and all efforts to locate her failed until around 1:30am, when the girl got home in tears.

“The girl narrated how the three men gang-raped her severally and threw her out when they were through,” he said.

Ogu said that the girl was able to identity two of them and they were later arrested while the third accused was still at large.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 261, 263 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted each of the accused N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until March 19, for mention.