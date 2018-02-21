The Police Command in Rivers said it arrested 20 suspects in connection with various crimes in the last five months in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Zaki Ahmed, disclosed this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt during a news conference.

He also said the arrests were made by the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring unit and men of the command between September 2017 and Feb.2018.

The commissioner, who was represented by Cyril Okoro, Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (Administration), said among those arrested were four murder suspects.

Ahmed said the suspects allegedly killed one Heaven Ihuigwe, 45, a PDP Ward chairman in Ogbogoro community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Also, five women were arrested in connection with alleged conspiracy and child trafficking.’’

According to him, nine pregnant women whose pregnancies were “mortgaged” were recovered from the house and premises of the buyer (name withheld) with two-month old boy.

The commissioner said the two-month old boy was in good state of health.

He said the boy, said to be the son of one Nwalu Rita, was sold for N300, 000 without the consent of her husband.

Ahmed said three suspects were also arrested on count of alleged conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said: ‘’The suspects had kidnapped Cynthia Obiora, wife of Dr Obiora Christopher of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, their daughter, Angel Obiora, and snatched her Highlander Jeep.

Three others were also arrested in connection with commercial transport armed robbery, popularly called “one chance”.

He said the three-man gang had earlier robbed passengers of their belongings, adding that one of their victims was Elizabeth Amadi, who was robbed of N350,000.