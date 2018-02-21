The Police Command in Niger has arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim in Kaoje village of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Dibal Yakadi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Minna.

He said that the suspect, Sani Gaya of Megu village, was arrested by a mobile police officer who was on special duty at Kaoje village.

The commissioner added that he was arrested with a seven-year-old Bati Meti of Kuduru village of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and three others now at large, kidnapped the victim on February 15 at Kuduru village.

Yakadi said that the command had set security modalities in motion to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the three suspects at large.

He appealed to the residents to assist the police with intelligence information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the state.

Meanwhile, Yakadi said that the command had arrested three suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of Sabon Madina village of Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were Shehu Suleiman, Mohammed Umaru and Shehu Malami Umar.

He explained that the suspects were arrested in collaboration with members of vigilante group and that they would be charged to court on completion of investigation.