The Lagos State Police Command tuesday said plans are underway to obtain a court order that would enable it destroy seized hard and illicit drugs worth over N200 million.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, who made this disclosure, said the hard drugs were recovered at suspected criminals’ hideout at the Akala area of Mushin.

He revealed that 183 wraps of drugs suspected to be Marijuana, 129 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine and assorted hard drugs put in bottles and sachets were recovered.

While parading three suspected cultists arrested at a hideout in Mushin, he said where valued at over N19 million were also recovered.

According to the police chief, the command had seized a lot of hard substances since he took over last September, adding that all the hard drugs would be destroyed as soon as the court order was obtained.

On the latest recoveries, he said Deji Odeyemi, Deji Amosun and Seriki Sodiq were apprehended on February at Idi-Oro, based on credible intelligence.

He said the police received information that some cultist had converged on Idi-Oro and were planning to unleash terror on the community.

He said: “The command immediately sent its operatives after them and three persons namely Deji Odeyemi, Deji Amosun and Seriki Sodiq were arrested.

“A search warrant was executed on the shanty in which they stayed to take hard drugs and which serves as their drug haven.

“183 wraps of pawpaw shaped substances suspected to be cannabis, 129 bible shaped substances believed to be cocaine. and assorted hard drugs put in bottles and sachets were recovered.

“One of the associates of the suspect called Choc, who preserved these drugs is current at large. Efforts are on to arrest him.

“The command would obtain an order from the court to enable us destroy all the drugs in our custody since September last year with a street value of over N200million.”