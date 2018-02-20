Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the late hours of Monday abducted an Indonesia-based businessman at Abba, in Nwangele local government area of Imo.

The man, identified as Onyinyechi Anochie, who hailed from Umuokpara Abba, was said to have been abducted at about 8:45 pm at Christ the Kings Church (CKC) Junction in Ogwuaga Abba.

According to an eyewitness who disclosed the incident in Owerri, the gun-totting hoodlums had traced the young Onyinyechi ostensibly through an insider who was aware of the victim’s movement and intercepted him at the CKC culvert.

The witness narrated further that the suspected kidnappers started shooting sporadically in the air apparently to scare away people and thereafter bundled the victim in the trunk of their car, abandoning his own car at the spot.

Another eye witness, who simply identified himself as Evaristus, said, “I was there when it happened. It was like s scene from Rambo movie. The kidnappers just got out of their car and shot severally into the air to scare people before bundling the young man into this get-away cat.”

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Enwerem, when contacted confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri.

“We received the report last night at about 9 pm and we are working on it.”