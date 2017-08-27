The Kaduna State command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has confiscated 130 bags of cannabis from suspected drug peddlers in the state.

While parading the bags of cannabis before journalists in his office, the State NDLEA commandant, Samuel Azike, explained that the discovery of the illicit substances was executed in collaboration with men of the state police command who busted a warehouse in the state capital where the bags of cannabis were hidden by a group of drug peddlers.

He announced that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and will soon be charged to court at the end of investigation.

Azike also appealed to residents to assist security agencies in unmasking drug peddlers in the state especially as the Sallah festival is around the corner.