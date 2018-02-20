An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, on Tuesday dissolved the 15-year-old marriage between one Wuraola Adekunle, and her husband, Rufai, over the latter’s lack of care for their three children.

Chief Mukaila Balogun, the President of the court, said the evidence of both parties before the court had proved that the union lacked love and care.

Balogun said the court could no longer play a reconciliatory role for settlement of the rift since both parties had agreed to path ways.

He dissolved the marriage and ordered that the three kids of the marriage should be in the custody of the respondent “as agreed by the couple. ”

Earlier, Wuraola, 43, a resident of Apete, Ibadan, had prayed the court to uphold her request due to her husband’s negligence to take care of her and the three children of the union.

The petitioner told the court that her 78-year-old husband was in the habit of threatening her whenever she demanded for money.

Wuraola also said she shouldered the responsibility of school fees, feeding and other needs of the children alone.

The respondent did not object to the dissolution, but denied the allegation of negligence.

He urged the court to allow the children to be in his custody so that he could effectively take care of them.