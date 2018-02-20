A 43-year-old woman has sued her 78-year-old husband for divorce, accusing him of negligence and lack of care.

Wuraola Adekunle had sued her husband, Rufai, at the Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, on Tuesday, asking for the dissolution of their 15-year marriage.

Wuraola, a resident of Apete, Ibadan, had prayed the court to uphold her request due to her husband’s negligence to take care of her and the three children of the union.

The petitioner told the court that her 78-year-old husband was in the habit of threatening her whenever she demanded money.

Wuraola also said she shouldered the responsibility of school fees, feeding and other needs of the children alone.

In his judgment, the President of the court, Mukaila Balogun, said the evidence of both parties before the court had proved that the union lacked love and care.

Balogun said the court could no longer play a reconciliatory role for settlement of the rift since both parties had agreed to part ways.

He dissolved the marriage and ordered that the three kids of the marriage be in the custody of the respondent “as agreed by the couple. ”

The respondent did not object to the dissolution, but denied the allegation of negligence.

He urged the court to allow the children to be in his custody so that he could effectively take care of them.