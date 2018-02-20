A 28-year-old commercial van driver, Pamilerin Ayodeji, who allegedly drove his car recklessly and knocked down a pedestrian, was on Tuesday brought before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge of dangerous driving and driving without a license.

The driver had on Jan. 22. on Okitipupa-Ikoya Road driven a Toyota Picnic with registration no. EX 221 KTP recklessly and knocked down a man, the Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, alleged.

According to him, the accused, who had no driver’s licence, hit a man, Bolaji Ikuedowo, who was going to his farm and injured him.

The offences violated Sections 6 and 10 (3) of the Federal Highway Act, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Ayodeji pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Magistrate Banji Ayeomoni granted the accused bail of N50,000 and one surety in like sum, who should provide evidence of tax payment as part of the bail condition.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for March 1.